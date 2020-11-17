Junior League Charlotte is committing to 95 hours of continuous community service ahead of Thanksgiving

JLC members will work around the clock for 95 hours to serve and impact to the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four hundred women with Junior League of Charlotte are rolling up their sleeves and completing 95 hours of continuous service in the Charlotte community.

“We are showing up and showing out," Junior League of Charlotte's President Charlitta Hatch said.

The campaign helps celebrate the organization's 95 year existence.

The community service blitz started Sunday, November 15 at midnight and runs all the way through Thursday, November 19 at 5 P.M.

Since 1926, JLC has donated over $13.7 million dollars in grants and special projects and more than 1.6 million hours of volunteer service to the greater Charlotte community.

“We have almost 1,600 diverse women from ages 23 to 100 years old that’s really all committed to promoting volunteerism, developing women and impacting the community," Hatch said.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, members are assembling hygiene and snack kits for Bright Blessings and writing words of encouragement for teachers and creating flashcard sets for Classroom Central. Volunteers are also donating books for Promising Pages and organizing items at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Other projects include organizing the library at Sugar Creek Charter School, creating video messages for ParentChild+ and making videos for the kids at Thompson Child and Family Focus.

“We are also contributing over five thousand dollars for those 250 families that we’ll be providing Thanksgiving dinner for at Reid park," Hatch said.