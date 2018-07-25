UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff's Office put out the call, and the community answered.

The deputies needed help naming their new bloodhound. So they asked people on Facebook what they should call the 11-week-old pup.

The original social media post got nearly 5,000 comments and more than 400 shares. After narrowing down the names to a top ten list, the winner was Justice -- followed by Copper and Opie.

Justice was donated by J.T. Price. The K9 will be handled by Deputy Sheriff William Walden.

