Crews come to the rescue after South Carolina resident finds kitten in unexpected place

As the temps get colder, several organizations suggest residents tap their hoods before cranking their hoods due to animals who may be taking shelter under them.
Credit: City of Goose Creek Fire Department
Kitten in the engine compartment in Goose Creek, South Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — A South Carolina Fire Department was quick on the scene on Sunday morning when they received an unusual report of car trouble.

A resident in the City of Goose Creek had called them to report a kitten in a place it definitely should not have been - an engine compartment.

Crews from Rescue 2801 responded and found the poor animal "entangled" under the hood - so much so they had to remove some minor car parts to get the little one out.

While not unharmed - the kitten was hypothermic and had a fractured femur - the department said it is expected to make a full recovery with help from a local emergency veterinarian.

The department doesn't go into the specifics of how the kitten ended up in the engine compartment; though, it's not uncommon for animals to be attracted to the warmth of various car parts - especially when cold weather sets in.

So experts regularly suggest motorists tap on their hoods before hopping in the car to give animals like this kitten a chance to find another - safer - place to roost.

