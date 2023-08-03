Levine Children's NICU babies dressed up for International Women's Day with special onesies

The littlest future women wore comfortable clothes themed after inspiring women!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some of the prematurely-born babies at Levine Children's Hospital got a special gift Wednesday, all in honor of International Women's Day!

Atrium Health Levine Children's shared photos of some of the preemie babies wearing special clothes made by the women donors at Preemies of the Carolinas. The special onesies were all themed to honor historical and noteworthy women, from Aretha Franklin and Dolly Parton to Florence Nightingale and Serena Williams. Even their cribs were decorated, featuring a book about the woman their gowns were inspired by!

The hospital said it is proud to celebrate its women teammates not just on International Women's Day, but every day as they inspire preemie baby girls to grow into strong, inspirational women themselves.

