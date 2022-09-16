Levine Children’s Hospital is getting a new putting green for patients

“It’ll be really cool just to see patients being themselves. They’ll be in a safe, fun spot."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new putting green is opening at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, courtesy of the Presidents Cup. The international golf competition, which comes to Charlotte tomorrow, will leave a lasting legacy for a special group of kids.

“It’ll be really cool just to see patients being themselves. They’ll be in a safe, fun spot,” Bryanna Baptiste, MSN, NP-C, an advanced practice provider at Levine Children’s Hospital, said. “Let’s give kids opportunities while they’re here to play, to try to make things feel more normal. It’ll be a good way to support these kids. This may even reduce their anxiety and help from a therapy standpoint.”

When the Presidents Cup reached out to Atrium Health with the idea of donating a putt-putt green, they asked Atrium Health to find the most fitting location for it. Atrium Health said it knew exactly which patients would benefit most: pediatric behavioral health patients at Levine Children’s Hospital.

“Every children’s hospital in the country right now is working to combat the behavioral health crisis,” Clay Locklear, assistant vice president of administration at Levine Children’s Hospital, said. “This will be a really cool space that will complement the other things that we offer these patients to give them hope.”

