Superheroes bring squeaky clean windows, bright smiles at Levine Children's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For kids, going to the hospital can be a scary and depressing experience. But a special group of window washers made sure to brighten up more than just the glass Thursday morning.

JOFFIE Contracting Services had their washers suit up for a super special surprise for kids at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, dressing up as beloved superheroes to bring a smile to the kids undergoing treatment! Superman, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and more heroes all made appearances as they cleaned up the windows, all to make the little heroes in the hospital feel that much more super.

"We see what it means to them," said operations manager Joe Rocheleau. "They are just ecstatic and so happy when they come to the glass, they are putting their hands on the glass trying to touch the guys' hands. You know, all we can hope is that we make a few moments of their day better because that's all we have with them, but you can see how happy they are.