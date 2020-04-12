Community to gather virtually to support patients at Levine Children's Hospital

The second annual Lights for Levine event will be held virtually Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — **Editors Note: The video is from the 2019 Lights for Levine event. Following COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 event will be held virtually.

Levine Children's Hospital is hoping the community will come together virtually to help bring a little holiday spirit to patients and health care workers Friday night.

The Lights for Levine event is a virtual gathering that begins at 7 p.m. Participants can join a Zoom call with candles or flash lights from the comfort of their home.

Organizers are asking participants to shine a little light for patients and health care workers to know that they are loved this holiday season.

The virtual event includes a holiday song performed by a patient at Levine Children's Hospital and a special virtual visit from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole.

This Friday, December 4, we invite you to join from the comfort of your home as we bring light to the lives of our Levine Children’s patients and healthcare heroes. Respond to the event for full event details and the virtual event link. https://t.co/OEJPAi2PIs pic.twitter.com/6S9F3gseky — Levine Children’s (@LevineChildrens) November 30, 2020

Last year, the event was held live outside the hospital. A crowd gathered to shine flashlights up into the rooms of patients to let them know they community was thinking of them.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live event cannot take place outside the hospital this year. Organizers planned the virtual event as a way to come together in a safe, socially distanced way and show support for both health care workers and children facing tough health battles.