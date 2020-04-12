Community to gather virtually to support patients at Levine Children's Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — **Editors Note: The video is from the 2019 Lights for Levine event. Following COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 event will be held virtually.
Levine Children's Hospital is hoping the community will come together virtually to help bring a little holiday spirit to patients and health care workers Friday night.
The Lights for Levine event is a virtual gathering that begins at 7 p.m. Participants can join a Zoom call with candles or flash lights from the comfort of their home.
Organizers are asking participants to shine a little light for patients and health care workers to know that they are loved this holiday season.
The virtual event includes a holiday song performed by a patient at Levine Children's Hospital and a special virtual visit from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole.
Last year, the event was held live outside the hospital. A crowd gathered to shine flashlights up into the rooms of patients to let them know they community was thinking of them.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live event cannot take place outside the hospital this year. Organizers planned the virtual event as a way to come together in a safe, socially distanced way and show support for both health care workers and children facing tough health battles.
The virtual event will be broadcast to all patients in the hospital.
