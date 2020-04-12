x
Community to gather virtually to support patients at Levine Children's Hospital

The second annual Lights for Levine event will be held virtually Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — **Editors Note: The video is from the 2019 Lights for Levine event. Following COVID-19 protocols, the 2020 event will be held virtually.

Levine Children's Hospital is hoping the community will come together virtually to help bring a little holiday spirit to patients and health care workers Friday night. 

The Lights for Levine event is a virtual gathering that begins at 7 p.m. Participants can join a Zoom call with candles or flash lights from the comfort of their home.  

Organizers are asking participants to shine a little light for patients and health care workers to know that they are loved this holiday season. 

The virtual event includes a holiday song performed by a patient at Levine Children's Hospital and a special virtual visit from Santa Claus all the way from the North Pole. 

Last year, the event was held live outside the hospital.  A crowd gathered to shine flashlights up into the rooms of patients to let them know they community was thinking of them.  

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the live event cannot take place outside the hospital this year.  Organizers planned the virtual event as a way to come together in a safe, socially distanced way and show support for both health care workers and children facing tough health battles. 

The virtual event will be broadcast to all patients in the hospital. 

