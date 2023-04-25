Lowe's donates $2 million to construct and modify homes for veterans and first responders

Lowe's has partnered with Building Homes for Heroes since 2020, donating more than $3.4 million to the nonprofit to help build and modify 112 homes to date.

Example video title will go here for this video

This donation, which Lowe's said is the largest single corporate gift Building Homes for Heroes has received since 2020, will help the nonprofit construct, modify, and gift as many as 75 homes over the next two years for veterans, police, firefighters, and other emergency first responders and their families.

"We couldn't be more excited and humbled to partner with such an amazing and patriotic company like Lowe's," Andy Pujol, Founder, and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes, said. "As one of our biggest national partners, Lowe's helped us reach our milestone 300th home last year. Thanks to this donation, we are looking forward to celebrating our 400th home in 2024. Nearly 100 homes for 100 heroes and their families in two years' time."

"It's a beautiful example of how corporations and nonprofit organizations can come together to make our communities and our country a better place in support of our nation's heroes," Pujol added.

Lowe's has partnered with Building Homes for Heroes since 2020, donating more than $3.4 million to the nonprofit to help build and modify 112 homes to date.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts