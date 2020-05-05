MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's is finding a way to spread some joy to mothers isolated during the coronavirus pandemic by donating $1 million worth of flowers.

The Mooresville-based company said it will donate flower baskets from its network of small business growers and nurseries and provide them to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities across more than ten markets greatly impacted by the pandemic.

According to a news release the deliveries will take place in the days leading up to the holiday.

Each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe's.

"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother's Day."

