Luminaries light up the night sky, bringing joy to children at Levine Children's Hospital

For families with a child in the hospital, this time of year can be especially hard because not everyone can go home for the holidays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This time of year brings many families and friends together to celebrate the holidays with most of those celebrations taking place inside homes.

The volunteers and staff at Levine Children's Hospital took the time this week to light up the night for those families and patients.

"It's great to be able to support the kids that are having to spend the holidays in the hospital and hopefully bring them a little bit of cheer this time of year," one family said during the light show.

