KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Smokies ballplayers hosted kids and families from Make-A-Wish for a night of fun on Saturday.
Fans had the chance to donate and help kids fighting cancer.
All eyes were on the boy throwing out the first pitch.
Thanks to Make-A-Wish, 5-year-old Luke got to go to Disneyland.
But with his next birthday coming up, Luke had something different in mind.
He wanted to give whatever money he got from Make-A-Wish and give it to other kids.
The CEO of the Make-A-Wish said the organization was thrilled to partner with the Smokies, and called them a "great organization that regularly gives back."