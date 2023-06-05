x
Heartwarming

5-year-old receives dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish

The Make-A-Wish foundation surprised Triad girl Finley Price with a week-long trip to Hawaii.

More Videos

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Make-A-Wish gave a gift of a lifetime to a Triad 5-year-old and her family.

Saturday the Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina surprised Finley Price with a week-long trip to Hawaii at their annual fundraiser in Summerfield.

Price had mentioned to her dad she had wanted to go to Hawaii.

The 5-year-old has been battling brain cancer for years.

