5-year-old receives dream trip to Hawaii from Make-A-Wish

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Make-A-Wish gave a gift of a lifetime to a Triad 5-year-old and her family.
Saturday the Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina surprised Finley Price with a week-long trip to Hawaii at their annual fundraiser in Summerfield.
Price had mentioned to her dad she had wanted to go to Hawaii.
The 5-year-old has been battling brain cancer for years.
