Massive pothole causes trouble for I-85 travelers

A local couple is being called “Good Samaritans” after stopping on I-85 in Kings Mountain to help two elderly people who were stranded after hitting a pothole.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Call it a blessing in disguise.

“They were angels that just appeared out of nowhere," Lois Wonsiewicz said.

Lois and Tom Wonsiewicz were just 8.5 hours into their recent trip from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Clemson, South Carolina when the unthinkable happened.

“We hit an enormous pothole," Tom Wonsiewicz said.

They hit a huge pothole near Exit 10 on I-85 just outside of Charlotte.

“I mean the kind that just knocks the fillings lose in your teeth," Tom Wonsiewicz said.

Within seconds it flattened their Honda Accords right-front tire.

“Once the adrenaline comes down I began how to figure out how to connect up with roadside assistance," Tom Wonsiewicz said.

However, they ran into another setback after 30 minutes on the phone.

"My auto policy appeared to have lapsed, I was just beside myself," Tom Wonsiewicz said.

Until a glimpse of hope.

"I feel Lois tap me on the shoulder and there are George and Kat with smiles on their face offering to change the tire," Tom Wonsiewicz said.

Kat and George Culver said they were on their way home to Kings Mountain when they saw the 75-year-olds stranded.

“I just saw them going through their truck and everything and just figured to pull over and see if we can help them," George Culver said.

George quickly sprang into action to help replace the tire until realizing their spare was nearly flat.

So, Tom and Lois slowly followed them to a nearby gas station to fill it with air.

Kat and George’s son, Dave, then arrived to lead them to a local tire shop to finish the job.

“Walmart couldn’t fix it so that’s how they ended up at Pep Boys," George Culver said.

In no time the nearby Pep Boys replaced their tire with a new one sending the couple on their way.

“That could’ve been George and I and one day I would hope that somebody would stop and help us if we needed help as well," Kat Culver said.

It’s an experience Tom and Lois are hoping will show others that selflessness still lives.