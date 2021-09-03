x
Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office welcomes 2 new K9 deputies

K-9s Sly and Eros will be taking over duties from three K-9s that have retired, while Deputy Tuomey, will become K-9 Aggie’s new handler.
Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two new K-9 deputies will be joining the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in the Field Operations Division and another is being partnered with a new handler.

K-9s Sly and Eros will be taking over duties from three K-9s that have retired, while Deputy Tuomey, will become K-9 Aggie’s new handler.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said these K-9s are patrol and narcotics deputies that have been trained to track and apprehend.

"Our deputies attend a six-week handler’s course where they’re able to bond with the K-9s and learn how to read their body language to better operate in the field," the sheriff's office said. 

