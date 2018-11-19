LANCASTER, S.C. — Monday, November 19, two young sisters got a surprise they'll never forget at Erwin Elementary School in Lancaster.

Fifth-grader Ariana and kindergartener Autumn hadn't seen their mom in nearly a year due to a deployment.

However, the girls’ grandmother and the elementary school staff worked together to plan a suprise for their mom's return.

The girls simultaneously yelled, “Mommy!” as they ran up to hug their mother when they saw her enter the room. The girls had believed they were participating in a reading-partner session.

Jaquisha Simon, a Tech Sergeant in the Air Force, sobbed holding her daughters tightly as they rubbed her arms through her uniform.

“Wow, they’ve gotten so big,” Sgt. Simon told WCNC's Billie Jean Shaw as Simon wiped tears from her eyes.

Simon was deployed to Louisiana six months ago, but says she hasn’t seen her girls in a total of eight months.

The sisters were speechless after the reveal, but quickly became even more excited when their mother dropped another surprise.

“’I’m actually going to take them to Disney World," Simon said. "We’re going to spend Christmas there.”

Autumn, the youngest sister, described the reunion with her mother as “better than life.”

Simon says she’ll be deployed again in February, this time for two months.

