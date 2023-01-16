Million Youth March's day of giving

This is the ninth year of the event, and organizers said the look on the kid's faces is just an example of why it's so important.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte organization, Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury, hosted its ninth annual day of giving Sunday.

Dozens of families showed up to the free event. Local barbers and hair stylists gave free haircuts for school-aged kids from pre-k all the way to seniors in high school.

The organization also gave out backpacks with a ton of school supplies to people that showed up. This is the ninth year of the event and organizers say the look on the kid's faces is just an example of why it's so important.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.