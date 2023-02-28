Charlotte FC helps Atrium Health build mini throne for patients at Levine Children's

A replica of the in-stadium throne will become a permanent fixture to celebrate patients who complete treatment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC and Atrium Health worked together to create a mini-throne replica of Charlotte FC’s in-stadium throne for patients and families at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.



Charlotte FC officials said the throne will become a permanent fixture in the lobby of the hospital and serve as an integral part of the discharge process for patients.



In celebration of the new addition, Charlotte FC organized a pizza party for patients at Levine Children’s Hospital last week ahead of the Club’s 2023 season opener.

The throne at Charlotte FC home games has been used in pre-game coronations, in-game celebrations, and post-game “Man of the Match” award winners to celebrate the joys of the game.

"We’re delighted to partner with Atrium Health to bring one of the most adored traditions at Charlotte FC to Levine Children’s Hospital in hopes of inspiring patients and families as they courageously battle to get and remain healthy,” CLTFC President Joe LaBue, said. “On the pitch we look to the throne to enhance our spirit and power us on to victory. We hope this addition to the hospital discharge process does the same and encourages and empowers a new generation of kings and queens of our region.”

The new throne will be on display alongside the Carolina Panthers’ replica “Keep Pounding” drum, creating multiple opportunities for families and patients to mark the momentous occasion of leaving the hospital.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with Charlotte FC to continuously help enhance the hospital experience for our patients who are going through difficult medical challenges,” Carrie Keuten, event coordinator at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, said. “Nobody wants to be in the hospital and it’s especially tough on children, so our goal is always to provide the best, timely care that allows children to return home as soon as possible. Having such a unique way to celebrate going home will leave a meaningful impact on each family.”

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.