Molly the Golden Retriever is your typical Walmart greeter, that's what Carolina Equine Rescue & Assistance says at least.

Carolina Equine Rescue & Assistance is a rescue dedicated to caring for abused, neglected, and/or abandoned equines in North Carolina.

CERA posted a simple video of Molly comforting a severely neglected horse at their rescue and that video has now gone viral.

"This is Molly my 3-year-old golden retriever who was a gift from my dad. She is my second golden and I just love their personalities. Always happy and Molly is your typical Walmart greater," the post reads

CERA said Molly loves all of the animals at the rescue but really gravitates to the mini horses because she can reach them much easier. According to CERA, Sammy, the horse in the video came to them as just skin and bones.

"Molly truly has an exceptional sense of knowing when one of the animals doesn’t feel good or sad. So she very gently introduces herself. This is her job and she is very good at it as you can see," CERA said.

