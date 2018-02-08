CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte's very first cat cafe is already doing wonderful things for rescue cats in and around the Queen City.

Thanks to Mac Tabby Cat Cafe, a cat cafe that was completely funded thanks to sponsors from a KickStarter, more than 80 cats have been adopted out since its grand opening just six months ago.

Mac Tabby was founded by Lori, a self-proclaimed cat lady, who wanted to do something for homeless cats in the Charlotte area. Lori had heard about other cat cafes overseas and thought to herself, "why don't I just start my own in Charlotte?"

And thus, the cat cafe was born.

Fans who visit the cat cafe can feel good knowing they're comforting homeless cats who need socialization and are also supporting local businesses.

Every product in the cat cafe comes from a local company right here in the Queen City.

