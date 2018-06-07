CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg's random act of kindness is spreading like wildfire on social media.

Cindy Fredrick said she was sitting in a restaurant with her daughter, and noticed they were seated next to a CMPD officer.

Fredrick said the officer was kind enough to come over to meet Shealyn and take a picture with her. Fredrick said she shared with him that her daughter has Autism and the picture is for a social story that she's making to help her understand that police officers are safe -- especially if she gets lost.

Fredrick said after chatting with the police officer, the waitress came over to their table to them that the bill was already taken care of by the officers at the other table.

"This really moved me to tears because there is so much negativity about police officers these days and all you see on the news is bad stuff but these cops had a great big heart," Fredrick said. "They were extremely kind and compassionate. One of them even said if there’s anything we can do for you or your daughter please let us know."

