The UNC-Rex Birth Center is looking for volunteers for a rewarding job -- cuddling a newborn baby in their neonatal intensive care unit.
Most newborn babies enjoy a short hospital stay, but not those in intensive care. Doctors say, when a newborn has to stay in the hospital long-term, the cuddles benefit babies, parents and volunteers.
"A lot of our babies tend to have long periods of stay," said Marie Ambroise Thigpen, a doctor in the UNC-Rex NICU. "If they're born prematurely, they can be here for a couple of months."
New mom Cecelia Williams understands the importance of cuddling her 2-week-old son, Kamari. Kamari has a twin sister, and Williams sometimes has to leave Kamari in the cuddling care of volunteer Kelli Ready.
Hospital volunteers must be able to commit to working 2-4 hours a week and complete a training course. Get more information online.
