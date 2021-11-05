NICU babies get dressed up for Christmas at Levine Children’s

The tiny patients are sporting adorable outfits, courtesy of Preemies of the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even the tiniest of babies are celebrating Christmas at Levine Children's Hospital.

To help spread some cheer this holiday season employees in the NICU unit dressed their patients in holiday costumes with Santa, snowmen and reindeer.

"Despite being away from the comfort of their own homes, that hasn’t stopped their families from dressing them up to celebrate this magical time of year," Levine Children's said.



