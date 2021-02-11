Alexander Central principal surprised with weekend getaway during fire drill

Gordon Palmer thought he was running a routine fire drill. Turns out he got a major surprise as a thank you for his dedication to Alexander Central High School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alexander Central High School principal Gordon Palmer was given an amazing surprise at school.

Palmer thought he was leading the school in a routine monthly fire drill. But when everyone got outside, it was actually a surprise pep rally to thank him for his hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Palmer's family surprised him by running onto the field, where he was given an even bigger surprise.

Alexander Central's teachers and students presented Palmer with a voucher to Great Wolf Lodge so he and his family could enjoy a weekend getaway. The surprise was organized by Donna Reid, a marketing teacher at the school.

"With education and teachers, and principals, it's just a struggle right now," Reid said on Tuesday's Wake Up Charlotte To Go. "I think people forget our leaders are struggling, too. He is really good at hiding his feelings and what's going on."

Reid said Palmer sort of let down his guard during a conversation last week and she could tell he was having a hard time. She went on to say that the staff planned something small but it quickly turned into a school-wide event.

"Mr. Palmer tries to be at every single thing we do at school, whether it be a sporting event, music event, a club, he's a supporter of all the students," Reid said. "We decided it was just time to recognize him instead of him recognizing us all the time."

Palmer said he was a little surprised to see the band and cheerleaders on the field during the fire drill but assumed they were practicing. He was then called to midfield where he was recognized for his hard work at school.

"I'm used to recognizing everybody else and celebrating everybody else. It was different, I was speechless," Palmer said. "To turn around and see my wife and kids there, running up to me, was really special. We've got an incredible school and I was just blown away."

Palmer, who has been principal at Alexander Central since 2018, said the past couple of years have been difficult as a parent and school administrator. His kids are 8, 6 and 2 years old. Reid said her maternal instincts and experience with her own kids knew something had to be done for Palmer.

"Just the fact that he's away from his family, with those little kids for so long, during the school, week, is one of the things that tears at me," Reid said. "My son's older, but I was in a career that took me away from my son when he was his kids' age. I know what it feels like to miss out on those things, I know what it feels like when the buck stops here. When I had that conversation last week, I could tell there was a lot of 'when is this going to end?'"

Palmer said he and his family are planning to use the gift card to Great Wolf Lodge soon but they haven't settled on a date yet.

