Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

Atrium Health and Novant Health welcomed the first babies born in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As people rang in the new year in celebration, hospitals in and around the Charlotte area welcomed some of the first babies born in 2022.

Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Saturday.

Greyson Lee Evans was born to Kyle and Christina Evans weighing seven pounds and measuring 21.26 inches shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Novant Health also welcomed babies at multiple locations in the Charlotte area.

Jameson Yearwood was born to Aaron and Carly Yearwood, and he was born at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.,

Novant Health Mint Hill welcomed baby girl Anaia at 2:07 a.m., and Novant Health Huntersville welcomed Zoey Thompson at 6:35 a.m.