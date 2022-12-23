9-year-old cancer patient collects toys for kids spending Christmas in the hospital

For his ninth birthday, Palmer Goforth collected hundreds of toys for kids spending Christmas in the hospital. His own experience motivated him to make a difference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Palmer Goforth knows exactly what the patients at Hemby Children's Hospital are going through.

"I didn't get to spend Christmas at home," Palmer said. "Because I had cancer."

With his mom by his side, Palmer shared stories about his time at Hemby Children's Hospital. His experiences motivated the 9-year-old to make a difference for children who are hospitalized during the holidays.

"Being admitted to the hospital unexpectedly is always super hard, especially when you learn you're going to be in over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," Megan Arleen, a certified child life specialist at Hemby Children's Hospital, said.

For his ninth birthday, Palmer hosted a toy drive for kids who are spending holidays at Hemby. He collected more than 250 toys. Palmer said toys really helped when he was in the hospital for treatment.

"It let me take my mind off of things, especially the Legos," he said.

Palmer is sharing a simple yet powerful message with all the kids at Hemby this Christmas.

"Stay strong and trust God," he said.

Palmer is doing well now. He recently had a three-month checkup and is scheduled for an ultrasound next week.

