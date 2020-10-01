RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department welcomed back one of their very own on Thursday just in time for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!

Raleigh officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times in the line of duty on January 9, 2019, exactly a year ago, which makes it so honorable that he has returned back to serve once more.

Cedric Kearney was arrested in connection to Ainsworth's shooting and charged with attempted murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm for firing at Officer B.A. Halpin, who also responded to the call.

Another man by the name of Antonio Fletcher was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Ainsworth was shot multiple times on Western Boulevard near Schaub Drive after he pulled the men over shortly after they stole a man's car, phone, and wallet at gunpoint.

The Raliegh Police Department took to Facebook to share the great news of Ainsworth's return Thursday evening. In their post, you can see officers all smiles as they welcomed back their fellow colleague. They even had a banner made that read "Welcome Back Charlie!!!"

Raleigh Police Department

The heartfelt post ended by reiterating the department's dedication to protecting and serving.

"Our desire to serve and protect will always outweigh our fears of the unknown. Today, we came together to celebrate his (Charles Ainsworth) return to service and our department's promise to continue showing up, no matter what."

