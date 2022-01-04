Rock Hill veteran gets a new roof installed, thanks to Owen's Corning Roof Deployment Project

Joe Mcfadden, JR. was the recipient of Friday's installation. The project is a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, which helps find a veteran in need.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill veteran is receiving a new roof on his home thanks to Owen's Corning Roof Deployment Project, a project that gives back to U.S. military veterans.

Joe Mcfadden, JR. was the recipient of Friday's installation. The project is a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, which helps find a veteran in need.

Owens Corning Foundation donates the roofing materials and Merritt Roofing's Team contributes free the labor.

They said they couldn't be more excited to give back to the community and honor veterans who served our country.

"Mr. McFadden kept our country safe, so it's the least I can do for him and his family," Owens Corning Foundation told WCNC. "Provide a free new roof to add some security and safety for them."

