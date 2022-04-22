'A bright light' | Community rallying around Pasta & Provisions employee after life-altering accident

Thang Sum, a pasta maker, is paralyzed after an Easter accident. A fundraiser has already brought in more than $45,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The community is rallying around a Charlotte business after one of its employees was in a life-altering accident. Pasta & Provisions has been in business for three decades and one of its employees is now paralyzed after a trampoline accident on Easter Sunday.

Rolls of pasta dough are still being fed through machines and flattened to form ravioli, but a set of hands is noticeably missing from the kitchen at Pasta & Provisions.

“Together we make pasta, ravioli, gnocchi, everything,” Agustin Ortez, a pasta maker said about his partner at work.

Thang Sum, the assistant pasta maker, is in the hospital after a terrible accident on Easter Sunday.

“He was jumping on a trampoline with his nieces and nephews and doing some flips and the second flip didn’t’ turn out as planned and he landed on his neck and his broke his neck,” Tommy George, the owner of Pasta & Provisions said.

Sum’s doctors said he won’t walk again and may regain some use of his arms. Data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows trampoline-related injuries have risen over the last several years.

“We understand how much entertainment they can provide but just given the nature of trampolines there certainly are some risks. That risk does go up if you’re using the trampoline with other people,” Dr. Karla Robinson, a family physician, said.

The crew at Pasta & Provisions turned their shock and grief into action, starting a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $45,000.

“It’s a real testament to our customers, to our employees and just the kind of business we try to run, and it’s just been phenomenal, and I’m just blown away by the support,” George said.

“He was just always a bright light. Even though there was a language barrier there, he’s just a great guy,” Liza Hack, the manager of the Providence Road location added.

They’re also looking to add a new item to the menu to help raise money for Sum. Donations can be made to the GoFundMe page here.