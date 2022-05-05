Here's why a former network TV correspondent stepped away from the cameras to launch her own platform for working moms

You may have seen Paula Faris on TV in the mornings. Now, she's in the Carolinas and leading the charge for a cause close to her.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paula Faris may be a familiar name and face for you; she was an ABC News correspondent and spent time anchoring Good Morning America Weekend and co-hosting The View.

Now, she's left network news and made the move to the Carolinas. But she's not out of the media game. Faris recently launched CARRY Media, a multimedia platform dedicated to championing, advocating for, and celebrating working moms.

"CARRY Media is the only media company that is solely dedicated to really beating the drum and telling the story of the working moms so that we can enact change," Faris told WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French. "There are 35 million working moms in America. And this really was born out of passion and pain."

The decision to step away from the cameras and anchor desk wasn't an easy one to make, but Faris found her calling because she realized there needed to be an advocate for working mothers, just like her.

"I have three kids, I've worked over 20 years, but not really feeling like I ever had an advocate, feeling burnt out, feeling tremendous amounts of mom guilt, not sure I was ever nailing it, considering leaving the workforce because it just didn't work for me," she said.

But she says that's changing, and her new platform is a way to show working moms they aren't alone and can lift each other up.

"CARRY Media means we want to carry one another's burdens," Faris said. "We want to carry the burden of working moms."

Visit the link above to sign up for the CARRY Media newsletter, and follow CARRY Media on Instagram.

Contact Sarah French at Sarah@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.