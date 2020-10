Ruth Wall is from McMinn County and said the keys to life are: Read your bible, eat right and do something nice for others.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — All over the world younger generations look up to their elders for advice because with experience comes wisdom.

Ruth Wall is almost 102 years old.

She's from McMinn County and said the keys to life are: Read your bible, eat right and do something nice for others.

Every week, Wall writes and mails someone a letter.

Basically she doesn't write people off, she writes people to encourage them.