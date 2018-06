A Florida-based photographer is giving kids with Down syndrome the red carpet experience!

Sarah Hedden, of Sarah Hedden Photography, spent an evening with Jacksonville kids re-creating a red carpet event for The 2019 Hope Haven Hollywood Glam Down syndrome Calendar.

Hedden had her models posed in front of an iconic local Jacksonville movie theater -- oh yeah, and a jet black Ferrari.

Click here for more information about Hope Haven.

