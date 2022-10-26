To get in the spirit, Orange Park Hospital dressed up several NICU babies in adorable Halloween costumes.

You're never old - or too young - to celebrate Halloween!

Baby Adalynn channeled her inner mermaid in a two-piece knitted ensemble with matching headpiece. She's ready to make a splash this Halloween!

She's a mouse, duh! Baby Jaida is giving Minnie a run for her money in a magical Disney inspired getup that includes a pink skirt, socks with bows and mouse ears.

Baby Knox is dressed as James. P. Sullivan aka 'Sully' from Monsters, Inc., complete with some monster-inspired booties and spotted bottoms.

Apparently, running up numbers on the scare floor can really tire a guy out.

Baby Lailani is dressed as a mermaid. Her name is Hawaiian in origin and translates to “royal child” or “heavenly flowers”. So, it makes sense her headband has a beautiful red flower on it.

She is also giving everyone a 'rock on' hand.

Baby Liam is ready to roar (or in this case, smile) in this big-cat inspired costume that even has a tail!

This may be the cutest Halloween costume we've ever seen, and we are not even lion.

The force is strong with this one. Baby Liam (yes, another one) is ready to take on the world in his Star Wars Halloween costume.