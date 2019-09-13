CONCORD, N.C. — Three young cancer survivors received the surprise of a lifetime on Friday.

The community lined the way for them as they were escorted back to school with a hero’s welcome.

With sirens and lights leading the way, students at Patriots Elementary School in Concord waited outside for one of those guests of honor, Lexi Cunningham.

"Go Lexi! Go Lexi!"

Cunningham is only 8-years-old. But the third-grader is a force to be reckoned with.

"Look at all these people here for you!"

Nearly two years ago, Cunningham was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

"Those, you know, four little words, 'Your child has cancer', it's earth-shattering. It's just, it changes the direction of your whole life," her mom said.

Cunningham has gone through numerous treatments at the hospital including chemotherapy.

"It's frustrating and confusing," Cunningham said.

However, the little but fierce fighter overcame it all with a smile on her face.

"Lexi! Lexi! Lexi!"

Law enforcement officers, the community, and her classmates welcomed her back to school.

"She's excited to go see all her friends at school, and they're excited to welcome her."

They're making sure this unstoppable third grader knows how many people stand behind her.

"Go Lexi! Go Lexi!"

Cunningham and her best friend are hosting a "Car Wash for a Cure" event on Saturday in Harrisburg. It's at Advance Auto Parts at 3900 Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

