DANVILLE, Va. — A two-week-old baby is alive thanks to a Danville Police Officer and a quick-thinking waitress.

Danville Police Officer, Melissa Carey was eating lunch at Nikki’s Family Restaurant when a waitress ran to her table asking for help. That’s after the parents of the two-week-old boy noticed he stopped breathing and was choking while sleeping in the carrier. Surveillance video shows Officer Carey running over to save the baby. Officer Carey even went to the hospital to check on the baby and the family. The mother said, “If it was not for Officer Carey, my baby would not be here.”

The Danville Police Department said, “Thank you Off. Carey for representing the Danville Police Department in the best way possible and well done to the staff at Nikkis Family Restaurant for your quick response and thank you for sharing the video.”

