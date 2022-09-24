Presidents Cup International Team makes a donation to CMPD, Dream Center

The International Team’s donation to CMPD will be used to purchase safety equipment and training for the K9 unit’s human and canine officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup International Team made a special donation to two Charlotte-area organizations.

In a statement, the team announced Professional Golfer Trevor Immelman, his 12 players and four captain’s assistants made donations to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's K-9 unit and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dream Center.

“Our team has had such an amazing experience, not just this week but when we came here for our team trip a few weeks ago,” Immelman said. “We’ve met so many great people who have shown us amazing hospitality, so as a team we just wanted to find a way to give back and support the community that has taken us in and treated us so well over the last month or so.”

Giving back to the Queen City. 💛



We're making a special donation to two Charlotte-area organizations, @CMPD and the Dream Center.#IntlTeam #PresidentsCup — Presidents Cup International Team (@IntlTeam) September 24, 2022

The International Team’s donation to CMPD will be used to purchase safety equipment and training for the K9 unit’s human and canine officers.

“This donation will keep our four-legged officers equipped with the best technology and equipment as they work side-by-side with their human partners to serve this great community," CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. "I want to thank the International Team for its generous donation. The City of Charlotte and the CMPD have been blessed by the long-standing partnership with the PGA TOUR.”

More than most other recent events, the Presidents Cup is bringing more attention to Charlotte as a world-class travel destination, tourism industry experts said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

"This one seems to have greater reach. And more successful, I think, in part because of the importance it has internationally," Tom Murray, CEO of Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, said.

