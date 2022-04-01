COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team continue their battle for the national title, they've got an adorable new cheering section at Prisma Health hospitals.
The healthcare provider shared a few precious photos of the Gamecocks' newest - and tiniest - fans all dressed up in team apparel.
These young hoops fanatics arrived just in time to watch their favorite team make an amazing journey during March Madness.
Prisma added that it is proud of everything the Gamecocks' Women's Basketball Team has accomplished already. Meanwhile, these young fans are excited for what the future holds for the program - one that may one day include them!