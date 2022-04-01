These young hoops fanatics arrived just in time to watch their favorite team battle through March Madness.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team continue their battle for the national title, they've got an adorable new cheering section at Prisma Health hospitals.

The healthcare provider shared a few precious photos of the Gamecocks' newest - and tiniest - fans all dressed up in team apparel.

These young hoops fanatics arrived just in time to watch their favorite team make an amazing journey during March Madness.