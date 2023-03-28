Charlotte businesswomen offering girls free prom dresses with a pop-up boutique

Jasmine Foster and Shekira Rogers are on a mission to help high school girls fulfill their prom dreams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Prom is right around the corner for high school students, but not everyone can afford their dream dress.

That's why some Charlotte businesswomen want to take some of the weight off their shoulders by offering a unique shopping experience where they won’t need their wallets.

"You just feel like a princess for the day," Jasmine Foster, co-founder of Dress the Heart said. "You get pampered, all of the attention, who doesn’t love that?"

Jasmine Foster and Shekira Rogers are on a mission to help high school girls fulfill their prom dreams. They are offering an intimate shopping experience with sparkling dresses, shoes and accessories. Everything is donated and Foster said it’s about giving them a hand up.

“Shekira and I both have that history of needing a little bit," Foster said. "But not feeling like it was a fun experience, but more so like charity and we didn’t want these girls that we wanted to help to feel that way."

Finding the perfect location for the pop-up prom boutique was simple.

"Jasmine sent me an email and I didn’t even respond," Camille Hughes, owner of The Frame said. "I called her immediately and said 'yes, let’s make this happen.'"

Hughes said she couldn’t pass up an opportunity to give back to her community.

"Dresses are expensive, and shopping is expensive," Hughes said. "And I'm glad I'm able to provide this space where they can just come and shop around and it's all donated to them and they don’t have to stress or worry about making it to prom."

When the boutique doors open, Foster said each girl will get the princess treatment with personal assistance.

"I hope that I don’t cry when I see these girls' reaction, but being a part of that experience there’s no better feeling," Foster said.

Foster and Rogers are collecting clean, gently used, and new dresses, shoes, and accessories, like handbags and jewelry, until April 5.

The giveaway will be first come first served and will take place on April 8 at The Frame.

Foster said she wants each girl to walk out feeling like a million bucks.

Those who wish to donate to the pop-up can call, text or DM on Instagram both Foster and Rogers.

Contacts:

Shekira Rogers

(212)-470-2360

IG: @mobilehome.goals



Jasmine Foster

(704)-957-8858

IG: @Jlfosterclt

