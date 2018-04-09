CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An annual prom night in Charlotte, N.C. is giving kids and teens with cancer or other life-altering illnesses the chance to shine.

The prom night is hosted by a local organization "The Sandbox," where their goal is to be a place where "people of any age can gather together to express themselves and build something wonderful and know they belong."

On August 31, hundreds of volunteers from the community came out to make this night truly magical for the children, teens, and adults that took part in the prom.

"It allows them to feel like rock stars and forget about the daily rigors of their diagnoses," Mara Campolungo, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Sandbox, said.

Before the prom began, the kids were pampered by makeup artists and hairstylists -- followed by a walk down the red carpet with volunteers lining the streets as 'paparazzi.'

While several volunteers came out to make this night perfect, the Sandbox, a non-profit organization, was still responsible for renting the venue space, the limos, the tuxedos and gowns for the event.

"We get the money to put on the prom through sponsorships, partnerships, and donations," Campolungo said.

Campolungo said the Prom night's impact goes far beyond the actual event.

"The impact of the event, as well as the impact after the event, has helped so many kids socially and emotionally," Campolungo said. "One of our honorees schedules her surgeries for after the prom because the impact is so positive.

If you want to learn more about the Sandbox or donate to the organization, click here.

© 2018 WCNC