Charlotte high school senior baking bread to raise dough, buy groceries for unemployed

17-year-old Luke Manna is buying groceries for people who are out of work during the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte student is using his summer break to do some good.

The seventeen-year-old has come up with a unique way to make some money and he’s using it to buy groceries for people who are recently out of work because of the coronavirus.

This all started because the Providence Day School student loved to bake and he realized he could make money doing it.

So he put his passion to good use buying and delivering groceries to those who need it most.

Like so many during this pandemic, 17-year-old Luke Manna has spent some time baking bread.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and more so baking,” Manna said.

But he didn’t realize he could make some dough while kneading it until a friend suggested he start charging for the loaves of bread he’d been giving away.

“I thought if I could do that I could make myself feel good from baking and I can use the money I make to help those in need, its just a win-win,” Manna said.

The high school senior connected with the executive director of Running Works, a Charlotte non-profit that works to keep people who are at risk of being homeless off the streets.

The executive director, Meredith Dolhare said 80% of the people they work with have lost their jobs or had their hours drastically cut since March.

Luke decided to use the money he makes to buy and deliver groceries to the people in the running works program.

He also makes sandwiches for the group and is getting stellar reviews.

Dolhare said one of the recipients said, he ate his sandwich he said, "these are better than Jersey Mike's and Jimmy John's put together."