Kids practice reading skills by reading aloud to shelter pets in Charlotte

The program, Reading Buddies, is aimed at helping to lower stress levels and calm some of the fearful animals at the shelter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids in Charlotte are practicing their reading skills by reading to shelter dogs at the Humane Society of Charlotte.

"Reading buddies is a program for people of all ages to come and read to the animals," Taylor Lunsford the youth program coordinator, said. "They get a book, they get some treats, they get a cushion, and then they get to sit in front of the dog's rooms."

While the program initially started for children, Lunsford said the program is for people of all ages.

"It's really grown to people of all ages," Lunsford said. "We have adults and teens interested as well."

Lunsford said the program is especially beneficial to the shelter animals who might have a hard time getting adopted.

"To notice the difference our dogs who come in stressed and afraid and then with that one-on-one time -- they just kind of blossom," Lunsford explained.

The program, Lunsford said, is mutually beneficial for the reader and the shelter animal.

Our Reading Buddies program brings so much joy to kids and animals alike! 😍 Reading to our animals helps to lower... Posted by Humane Society of Charlotte on Thursday, February 16, 2023

"It helps young people and children practice their reading," Lunsford said. "A lot of times they don't want to read at home for that 30 minutes that they're supposed to read every day."

The Humane Society of Charlotte is now starting a new program called Reading Buddies 101, Lunsford said it will be harder to hold these events every day during the summer.

Reading Buddies 101 is a one-time, 90-minute orientation training session, that will allow people to come read to their animals anytime during open hours.

This one-time training costs $20 per Reading Buddy. If the Reading Buddy is a child, that cost includes one adult chaperone. Click here to sign up for Reading Buddies 101.

Normal Reading Buddies sessions are offered M-F with four sessions each day: 11:00AM-11:30AM, 11:30AM-12:00PM, 4:00PM-4:30PM, 4:30PM-5:00PM

