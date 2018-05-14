HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Mother’s Day is supposed to be a day where our moms feel like the awesome queens they are.

But for one South Carolina mom, it was anything but. Barbara Foy told WMBF that her day started sour when she never received a call from her son, who she says hasn’t spoken to her for some time.

Feeling down on her special day, Foy drove to Ruby Tuesday near Surfside Beach to eat lunch — alone. That’s when her day turned around and went viral.

Barbara Foy

WMBF via Barbara Foy

When the staff realized Foy was eating alone, they pitched in to purchase her a gift basket and a Mother’s Day bag of goodies. On top of that, her lunch was paid for and another customer gave her a rose.

“I really felt like I was queen for a day,” Foy said. “I’ve never been made to feel so special.”

Lauren Nave, general manager of Ruby Tuesday, said Foy’s heartbreaking story touched the entire staff and she shared a photo of the three servers who helped brighten her day: Christianna Smith, Mariah Brown and Kabria Hasty.

“I think we were all almost in tears by the end of the story,” Nave said. “We wanted to make sure that she knows how special she was on Mother’s Day.”

