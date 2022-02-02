Rock Hill athlete honored for his service

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A championship kicker with a heart of gold was honored Wednesday morning in Rock Hill.
South Pointe High School football kicker, Chip DiStasio, was surprised with a special honor by the Come-See-Me Festival.
They awarded DiStasio with their Community Service Merit Award at his school. He organized a Kick With Chip campaign, which had people make pledges based on his kicks. He also got others to help with the Back the Pack Campaign, which gives lunches to kids who might otherwise go without.
