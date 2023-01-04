Rock Hill 10-year-old spends winter break cleaning up his school

Kolton, a 5th grader at Mount Gallant Elementary School, said he just wanted to make sure his teachers and classmates had a pretty campus to come back to.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK HILL, S.C. — If you ask most kids how they spent their winter break, they might tell you they went to the mall or played video games or went skating with some friends.

If you ask 10-year-old Kolton Dunn, he'll tell you he spent his winter break cleaning up his school campus.

Kolton, a 5th grader at Mount Gallant Elementary School, said he just wanted to make sure his teachers and classmates had a pretty campus to come back to after winter break.

"Now there's not going to be as much trash," Kolton said. "And it makes everything more beautiful because there's not just trash flying around everywhere."

Kolton's good deed at the school is all part of the random acts of kindness project he and his family came up with.

Kolton's mom, Danielle Dunn, said instead of a traditional advent calendar, they have a random acts of kindness calendar.

MORE ON WCNC

"We do it every year," Danielle Dunn said. "We don't do a traditional advent calendar. We do a family advent calendar that has acts of kindness tasks throughout the month."

The Dunn family said the acts of kindness can be as small as paying for someone's meal who is sitting alone at a table.

"Maybe they'll pass it on and it's kind of a trickle effect," Danielle Dunn said. "So that's just kind of teaching them kindness."

Shout out to our guy, Kolton! He is a 5th Grade Beta Club member who donated time during his break to beautify our campus! #rocksolid #MGESthrive @RockHillSchools pic.twitter.com/XVQjNhJneK — Mt. Gallant Elem (@MtGallantElem) January 3, 2023

When asked, Kolton said he hopes other kids follow his lead and do something similar for their schools.

"It can help the world be a cleaner place and better place," Kolton said.

Contact Meilin at mtompkins@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts