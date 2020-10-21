Rock Hill Teacher of Year surprised with a new car

"I can think of over a handful of people in this building who should be receiving this exact same recognition," Rhodes said.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A local teacher gets the surprise of a lifetime. Standrick Rhodes from Oakdale Elementary School was named the Rock Hill School District's teacher of the year.

Not only does he get the title but a brand new car for a year and $500.

Students and colleagues say Mr. Rhodes is an inspiring teacher who goes above and beyond.

"I'm shocked, I don't feel like I've earned it or deserved it," Rhodes said.

He's been a teacher for over a decade. Over the last three years, he's been at Oakdale Elementary School teaching 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade.

His goal is to make a future for his students, in a fun way.

"I'm a strange guy and I admit it and know it but this is the only place it's acceptable," Rhodes said.

But recently life hasn't been easy.

"My family has gone through some great trauma, we lost my brother in September, and my mom was recently diagnosed with cancer," Rhodes said.

His mother's cancer is terminal, and yet despite all the obstacles, he continues to be a motivating force, especially during a pandemic.

"They're being stretched, doing things that might not have been part of their training when they were going to school, but they're meeting that challenge head-on," Rock Hill School Superintendent, Bill Cook said.

