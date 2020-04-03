BOONE, N.C. — Less than 12 hours after deadly tornadoes ripped through Nashville and its surrounding communities, Samaritan’s Purse disaster response specialists were on the way to provide immediate relief to affected Tennessee families.

The international Christian relief organization deployed two Disaster Relief Units, tractor-trailers stocked with critical relief supplies, to Mt. Juliet and Cookeville—two of the hardest-hit towns. Samaritan’s Purse is working alongside local government officials and church partners to determine the areas of greatest need.

“When I woke up this morning, I was saddened to read about the tornadoes in Tennessee,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “Please pray that there will be a quick recovery and that God will wrap His arms around those who have lost loved ones and are hurting.”

The N.C.-based organization is mobilizing volunteers from across the country to help families remove downed trees, clear debris, tarp roofs and salvage personal belongings.

