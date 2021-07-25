Santa Claus celebrates Christmas in July at Zoo Atlanta

ATLANTA — Santa Claus is back in town! He made an appearance at Zoo Atlanta to celebrate Christmas in July.
It was all for a good cause with Georgia Festival of Trees, an Atlanta nonprofit and seasonal display benefitting Wellspring Living.
Over the past few weeks, Mr. Claus has been making his way around notable landmarks around the city Including Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, College Football Hall of Fame, Ponce City Market, and the Children’s Museum of Atlanta.
“Last year, many families were apart and didn’t have the chance to take photos with Santa, spend time together in-person and continue those traditions that make the holiday season so special,” Angie Ulibarri, president and CEO of the Georgia Festival of Trees said in a statement. “Christmas in July is just one way we hope to bring folks back together to create memories with one another, in the same way the community will at the Georgia Festival of Trees in December. What matters most is connection with loved ones and we’re excited to bring that back to life a little early this year.”
Georgia Festival of Trees is a five-day event holiday celebration slated for Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2021, at the Georgia World Congress Center.
The event will bring a display of more than 300 large and small Christmas trees, entertainment and live music, a silent auction, shopping, and more to raise funds for Wellspring.