CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three children, desperate to save their puppy’s life, spent the weekend making jewelry, baking cookies, and serving up lemonade.

The dog has a heart condition that requires surgery, so the Charlotte kids were raising money for medical expenses.

"I really don’t want my puppy to die, and it’s my first puppy. So I want to have a good puppy," said Rylee.

The Clark family picked up Sadie earlier this month, and everything seemed perfect.

"The kids were crying tears of joy."

However, a couple of days later, a veterinarian noticed a problem with Sadie’s heart.

"The vet determined she had a very, very severe heart murmur."

It was a serious condition called Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA) that meant Sadie had a hole in her heart.

"She had less than a year to live without a super expensive surgery."

Without skipping a beat, the Clark kids jumped in to help raise money for the $4,000 surgery.

"So they decided all on their own, our kids are eight, six, and three, that they were going to do a neighborhood fundraiser."

The children made $500 over the weekend.

Their mom said the breeder told them they could exchange the pup, but that just wasn’t an option.

"It’s not like exchanging a shirt at the store, and I didn’t want to teach those type of values to my children."

Now they’re thanking the community for the love and support as they prepare to send Sadie to N.C. State to have surgery next week.

"I literally was crying tears of joy to see the relief in my kids’ faces and see the support of our neighborhood."

A Go Fund Me page has also raised more than 800 dollars. Click here if you want to help out Sadie.

© 2018 WCNC