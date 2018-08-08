After a weekend full of car-related headaches, Everett Barber is back on the road.

“It’s got 312 thousand miles on it," Everett exclaimed as he sits in the front seat of his Ford Focus.

The door-to-door salesman for Spectrum essentially lives out of his car, but a roadblock this past Saturday was too almost too much for the faith-filled father to bear.

“I was headed to Georgia to pick up my son," the father of seven recalled, "And as you can tell, I didn’t make it.”

Everett’s trusty, rusty Ford Focus, broke down. He said it needed a new timing belt. Little did he know, the timing was perfect when South Carolina State Trooper Jason Blaney arrived and called a tow truck.

“I said hey, listen, I don’t have the funds to do that so that’s not going to work for me. He says, 'No, here, I’m going to take care of the tow and the rest of this money, you and your lady, get you something to eat.'“

Blaney paid for the tow truck and lunch, the trooper going above and beyond the badge.

“It’s almost like he took the uniform off and became that civilian that he is out of uniform," said Barber.

The two bonded over their military background, both are former Marines. Before Blaney left, the pair took a picture which Barber later posted on Facebook.

Blaney's kind gesture was definitely appreciated by Barber, but the trooper had no idea how much that money meant to the salesman.

“The car that broke down is also my place of residence, most of the time.”

Everett has been homeless since March 12.

“At some point, when God is ready to deliver me from this, I’ll be delivered and things will be much better.”

Until then, he’s working and grateful for what he has, which is a newfound respect for law enforcement.

“There’s still a lot of good people out here. They deserve as much recognition for the good as they do the bad.”

© 2018 WCNC