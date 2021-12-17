Heroic school resource officer, UCPS staff saves student during medical emergency

"There is no doubt in my mind that without this team effort, Matthew would not be with us today," Sheriff Cathey said.

MONROE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is back in class after a school resource officer and Union County Public School staff members helped resuscitate him during a medical emergency at Piedmont High School.

According to Union County deputies, Deputy C. Baucom saw Matthew Carter fall during a medical emergency. Baucom immediately used her training to evaluate Carter's condition.

Baucom was joined by Nurse Tracy Hamilton, Chad Baucom, and Coach Jeff Jenkins to help in the recovery efforts, according to the sheriff's office.

The 17-year-old was later taken to a local hospital by Medic for further treatment, deputies say.

“Deputy Baucom and the UCPS team at the school provided emergency medical care to this student in a professional and timely manner," Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. "There is no doubt in my mind that without this team effort, Matthew would not be with us today. I am thankful for the continued support of our School Resource Officer program and the continued partnership with UCPS.”

Carter later returned to Piedmont High where he thanks those who helped saved his life.