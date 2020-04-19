The COVID-19 pandemic has made us all learn to connect in different ways, especially via technology. While we are all starving for a small piece of getting back to 'the way things were,' no one has the answer as to when that will happen.

Many of us may be asking ourselves what will normal look like--when we're no longer required to work from home, or when we don't have follow social distancing guidelines and stand six feet apart

The biggest thing we have learned is a new way to smile, laugh and be entertained. It has to be done mostly through virtual means.

Here's one that's sure to make you smile and sing-along out loud. Hopefully, it's one that actress, singer Julia Andrews would be proud of. After all, music is a universal language.

Watch and listen as Sgt. 1st Class Michaela Shelton, a member of The US Army Field Band, conducts a sing-a-long video to help young children cope with the anxiety and stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video features Sgt. Shelton and 18 children, ranging in age from four to 12, singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music.

“Music not only connects people, but it has an incredible healing power, which is what we all need right now, especially children. And, personally, I really miss my little singers. Every time I get to work with them, they end up making my day brighter.”



“I wanted to make this video and bring these children together in this way because I know they’re going through a lot of stress, uncertainly, and confusion,” said Sgt. 1st Class Shelton.

